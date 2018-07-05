Robert Downey Jr. Celebrated Fourth of July With an Iron Patriot Post

What better way to celebrate America’s Birthday than with an ode to the Iron Patriot himself?

This Fourth of July, tons of celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to share messages of celebration, as well as safe wishes to all those that follow them. Robert Downey Jr., Godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joined the party, sharing a photo of his on-screen counterpart.

Downey posted a picture of the red, white, and blue Iron Patriot suit worn by Colonel James Rhodes, a.k.a. Don Cheadle, in Iron Man 3.

With it, he shared the caption, “Happy Birthday America! Wishing you all safe shenanigans and quality time with family and friends… #Happy4th #USA #TeamStark”

While the Iron Patriot suit didn’t make its debut until Iron Man 3, Rhodey began donning his power armor in Iron Man 2. He initially had the all-grey suit that referred to as War Machine, with the massive gun mounted on the shoulder.

In Iron Man 3, Rhodey was made to be a peacekeeper by the U.S. government, who gave him the patriotic makeover and changed his name to Iron Patriot. After the events of the film, Rhodey went back to his War Machine armor, which is the suit he’s wearing when he gets shot down in Captain America: Civil War.

Which of the Rhodey’s suits do you like best? Did Robert Downey Jr. deliver one of the best MCU Fourth of July posts of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Both Iron Man and War Machine can be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which is still playing in quite a few theaters across the country.