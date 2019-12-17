Rumored Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Release Date Revealed

Fans are eager to see what James Gunn can do with his third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s once again returning to the helm. While Gunn and much of the cast are returning for the new project, we don’t know much else about it, including who would return, the plot, the villain, or even the release date. That said, a new rumor suggests it will debut in 2023, as Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse took to social media to share a date he’s heard, though he does note is based on old information. The proposed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 date is February 17th, 2023, and you can read his full post below.

“Heard another date for Vol. 3. It’s based off old info, so it’s possible it already changed. I’m not going to put it on the list at this point because people go nuts over that, but it sort of lines up with Karen’s comments the other day, so I figured I would share it. 2/17/23”

While that’s, unfortunately, a bit further out than we would prefer, it makes sense. Gunn hasn’t even started filming on Guardians, as he’s still busy with bringing his upcoming Suicide Squad film to fruition. Once that is complete, then he’s moving on to Guardians, and that February 2023 date would be an excellent way to kick off the year for Marvel if it ends up being the final date.

Now, while filming hasn’t begun yet, the script has been completed, and according to Nebula star Karen Gillan, it will definitely be worth waiting for.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

It’s crazy to think that a character that’s played such an important part in the MCU as Nebula has was once slated to die in the first film.

“When I signed on to Nebula, it was eight days of filming and she was supposed to die in the first Guardians film,” Gillan said. “So to go on and be able to evolve the character and then have her be this pivotal role in Endgame was amazing. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

