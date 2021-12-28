Runaways Star Greg Sulkin Reveals Why He Thinks Marvel Really Cancelled the Series

At one point, Marvel Television was fleshing out its portfolio with a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe geared towards Young Adult audiences. A few shows were produced specifically for the demographic, including three seasons of Runaways—a group of Marvel superheroes whose own parents served as their nemeses—and two seasons of Cloak & Dagger.

According to Runaways star Gregg Sulkin, Hulu likely opted to cancel the show after its third season because negotiations with the entire cast and crew were about to get underway for future iterations of the show. As the actor said, he believes it’s probably cheaper to do three seasons at once than any alternative version.

“I think streaming-wise, it’s financially cheaper [to do three seasons]. They have to renegotiate with everybody after the third season,” Sulkin said on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You.

“He [Chase Stein] was a really fun character to play, and I learned a lot on the visual effects side of things,” the actor added. “They spent a fortune on it, and it’s always been a dream of mine to shoot at Paramount. I remember when my mom and I visited, having that dream and then to get the keycode and the pass that you use to wave at the security guard and enter.”

Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb previously told ComicBook.com the advanced cancellation allowed for the show’s creatives to pack it to the brim with action.

“Being on Hulu and being able to go…let’s just put it this way — this is the season where maybe some of the folks aren’t going to get out,” Loeb told us earlier this summer. “With this cast, which we love both personally and professionally, it was challenging but there were stories that meant we would have to see where it was going to go. Something wicked this way comes.”

All three seasons of Runaways are currently streaming on Hulu.

