‘Runaways’ Season 3 Reportedly Confirmed

Runaways is reportedly heading back to Hulu for another season. According to series star James Marsters, the show has been, in fact, renewed for a third season. The Buffy alum was on-hand at Lexington Comic & Toy Con this weekend where he revealed the news in a panel.

When asked about the future of the show, Marsters reportedly whispered into the microphone that the “showrunner just told the cast we’re in for a third season!” before turning around and mentioning that he probably “just broke all kinds of Marvel rules.”

Though the future of the show was looking bright, an official announcement on a third season has yet to be made by the streaming platform. At the Winter TCAs last month, Hulu chief Craig Erwich raved about the performance of the show.

“We’re really happy with the performance of Runaways,” Erwich said. “Both creatively and in terms of its performance, and we’ll have an announcement shortly.”

A month later, that announcement has yet to be made — and it’s unlikely the streamer had planned to make their official release through Marsters at a mid-market convention. ComicBook.com has reached out to Hulu for comment.

A Runaways renewal is most certainly a welcome sight for the team at Marvel Television. Even though they announced a slew of animated shows for Hulu, they’ve still taken a hit with the cancellation of their stable of shows on Netflix, including the perennial favorites Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Both seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu. What’d you think of Season Two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

