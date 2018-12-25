The Russo Brothers’ New Profile Pic Makes Fun of Marvel Fans (and Ryan Reynolds)

Marvel fans may find the wait between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame agonizing, but the directors of the films are having quite the time watching everything unfold. With a new profile picture on Twitter, Joe and Anthony Russo have not only managed to troll the Marvel fans obsessed with their movies, but they also took aim at Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds with the same profile photo.

The photo is a meme based on a picture that was posted by Reynolds last week. It shows the actor in a Christmas sweater and a frown on his face, while friends and fellow Marvel actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman laugh at him from either side. According to Reynolds, the dup convinced him that a party they were all attending was an “ugly sweater” party. So when he showed up in his sweater, the other two could do nothing but laugh.

The reason that the Russo Brothers chose to used this photo is because of the meme it spawned. In the meme, Reynolds is labeled as the “Marvel Fans” while the two laughing friends are labeled as Joe and Anthony Russo.

This is certainly a nice way to tell your fans know that you enjoy watching their pain as they wait (very impatiently) for your next movie.

When this photo came out, it once again sparked a little debate as to whether Jackman and Reynolds would ever appear in a Marvel film together. However, based on the most recent comments from Jackman, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman said. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.