The Russo Brothers Share Hilarious Photo From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

Marvel fans are only one week away from finally seeing Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, which means the film’s cast and creators are currently in full press tour mode. The movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, are among those keeping fans updated on their press journey via social media. Earlier today, they posted a delightful photo alongside some of the film’s main cast.

View this post on Instagram Honey, I shrunk the directors… #whenyourmommakesyoutakeyourlittlebrotherseverywhere A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Apr 18, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

“Honey, I shrunk the directors… #whenyourmommakesyoutakeyourlittlebrotherseverywhere,” the Russos wrote.

As you can see, the image is taken from a screen, making the Russos look tiny in comparison to Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, loving everything that’s happening in the picture.

“Omg new Endgame leaked footage,” @rianraff joked.

“Paul Rudd looks awesome,” @xanarionx added.

“I love how y’all are living memes,” @smallvillejsa joked.

A lot of the responses were about Evans’ boldly excellent outfit choice.

“Evans in that red suit though,” @piggehwoo pointed out.

“Let’s all wear blue and not tell Evans,” @lookingforluiza joked.

“I love how the person that mainly where’s blue is wearing red,” @hollandersfeed replied.

In addition to helming what could be the biggest comic book movie ever made, the Russos also just made a new deal with MGM. According to Deadline, the Russo’s company, AGBO Films, made the MGM deal to become the “spiritual creative architects of some of the iconic properties in the MGM library.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

