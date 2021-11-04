Ryan Reynolds Provides Update on Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios has confirmed a third Deadpool movie will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but little else has been revealed about the movie since. Franchise lead Ryan Reynolds is currently on the press tour for Netflix’s Red Notice and will soon be inundated with questions regarding the film’s status. In fact, one of the first reporters to catch him on the red carpet premiere for the streaming hit asked him for an update on the flick and, well…he wasn’t allowed to say too much.

“Plugging away. Can’t really comment on that, but hopefully soon though,” Reynolds told a reporter for Variety at the film’s premiere.

At one point in August, Marvel boss Kevin Feige told us there was a timeframe set in place for the release of the film. The studio has since then, however, delayed every movie on its release slate and Reynolds himself has decided to take a temporary break from filmmaking.

“To be honest, my kids are growing up and they’re growing up faster than any doctor would have predicted. And I don’t want to miss it,” the actor added at the Red Notice premiere. “That’s more important to me than any movies or anything else right now.”

Reynolds is currently writing the script for the threequel with sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

