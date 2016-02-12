Ryan Reynolds Shares With LeVar Burton How Fans Helped Him Land Deadpool Role

✖

Ryan Reynolds wanted LeVar Burton to know how fans helped him land the role of Deadpool. The Free Guy actor took to Twitter to explain how it all went down. It’s been a busy day for the Reading Rainbow star after Jeopardy’s host stepped down. The Internet actually put their full support behind Burton and Reynolds has voiced his desires on Twitter before. It seems like the door to a wild turnaround is already underway. But, Deadpool as we know it doesn’t happen without all those fans yelling at the studio. A lot of people were begging Fox and Marvel to cast the fan-favorite as the Merc With A Mouth. It seemed as though Reynolds was down for the role as well. And the rest is history. So, you can imagine that the Mint Mobil mogul had some fun with the wild turn of events Friday morning. (You better believe that he wasn’t alone as the memes were everywhere when the Jeopardy! news came down too.)

“Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him,” Reynolds wrote. “It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton”

Sony Pictures tweeted out this statement when Mike Richard officially stepped down:

"I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role," Richards penned in a letter for the world to see. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."

On Twitter, when the news of his goest hosting gig was announced, Burton thanked all the fans that spoke up on social media for him. “THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time,” he said.

