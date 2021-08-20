Jeopardy! Fans React To Host Mike Richards Stepping Down

Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! and fans are celebrating the swap. The search for a host after the tragic passing of Alex Trebek has been a long, winding journey. Pretty quickly, a number of options were produced with candidates from all over entertainment. Robin Roberts, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rogers, and LeVar Burton all got shots to show their mettle behind the podium. But, in the end, the executive producer of the show selected himself for the honor. The backlash from social media was swift. No one had really heard of Richards before and a lot of people wanted LeVar Burton to get the nod. Well, Sony decided on a compromise and forwarded a dual host approach. Mayim Balik was selected and that was supposed to be it.

I’m free for an 11-day stint as @Jeopardy host if needed https://t.co/kZikQP3KSX — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 20, 2021

However, some previous allegations of mistreatment and harassment of staff on Richards’ watch surfaced. The outcry only grew in volume. This was a decision that carried so much weight for a lot of fans. Well, Sony has reversed course and put out a statement explaining their decision.

"I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role," Richards wrote in his explanation. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."

