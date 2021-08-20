Jeopardy! Fans React To Host Mike Richards Stepping Down
Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! and fans are celebrating the swap. The search for a host after the tragic passing of Alex Trebek has been a long, winding journey. Pretty quickly, a number of options were produced with candidates from all over entertainment. Robin Roberts, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rogers, and LeVar Burton all got shots to show their mettle behind the podium. But, in the end, the executive producer of the show selected himself for the honor. The backlash from social media was swift. No one had really heard of Richards before and a lot of people wanted LeVar Burton to get the nod. Well, Sony decided on a compromise and forwarded a dual host approach. Mayim Balik was selected and that was supposed to be it.
I’m free for an 11-day stint as @Jeopardy host if needed https://t.co/kZikQP3KSX— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 20, 2021
However, some previous allegations of mistreatment and harassment of staff on Richards’ watch surfaced. The outcry only grew in volume. This was a decision that carried so much weight for a lot of fans. Well, Sony has reversed course and put out a statement explaining their decision.
"I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role," Richards wrote in his explanation. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."
Who do you want to be the host now? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
THIS is who Trebek wanted
Who Alex Trebek wanted to replace him.
It’s all coming together now… pic.twitter.com/sklq9QZQbu— ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ (@wyntermitchell) August 19, 2021
Is this a Highlander situation?
@levarburton should take the Jeopardy host job now. But don’t take my word for it. https://t.co/QxY9ifya20— Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) August 20, 2021
Super accurate
having levar burton host jeopardy is the closest thing I've ever seen to an online consensus so therefore it will never happen— muad'dweeb (@vvilllll) August 20, 2021
Just vibes
guys, thank you for the articles but I am going to just enjoy my blissful ignorance on this one. life is too short for me to start pretending to care about the new Jeopardy host.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 20, 2021
The people want LeVar!
You know @Jeopardy wouldn't have these issues if @levarburton was PERMANENT host... What is going on @SPTV #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/sTXV5znv71— Kareem A. Harper (@KareemHarper) August 20, 2021
But, will he dance?
@WinksThinks @1250AMTheFan my vote for jeopardy host... cant be more clean than carleton pic.twitter.com/Fq6c3Ekhme— James Taylor (@jumpinout) August 20, 2021
Elite photoshop
After the second round of guest hosts Jeopardy announces their new host Rike Michards! pic.twitter.com/oeRQm9QOvR— Mitch Insero (@M_Insero26) August 20, 2021
CHUNKY!
New Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/OybUC9DrBp— Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) August 20, 2021