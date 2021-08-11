Jeopardy! Fans Furious After Reveal of New Hosts
Earlier today came the official announcement Sony Pictures Television about the new hosts for hit game show Jeopardy! As previous reports indicated, series executive producer Mike Richards will step behind the lectern but he won't be alone as the studio has confirmed he will split hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Richards will be the full-time host of Jeopardy!'s long-running daily syndicated program while Bialik will host Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship. This news however has not sat well with fans online, especially when the crop of guest hosts for the series included fan favorites like LeVar Burton.
Though Burton was the fan-favorite for a few reasons, the former Star Trek and Reading Rainbow actor previously commented about not being chosen for the role in a typically graceful manner. "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won," Burton tweeted. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. "
Ken Jennings, previous Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time winner and another fan favorite, will be involved in the show though, serving as consulting producer for the show.
Even with the addition of Jennings though we've collected some of the reactions to the news below.
Ken Jennings reacts
BUT I'm relieved that the guest-host carousel ride is over and excited to start work on the new season. Still my favorite show.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 11, 2021
he chose.....
after all that..... the jeopardy exec producer just chose........ himself lmaoooo— Astead (@AsteadWesley) August 11, 2021
What is a Sick Burn?
Congratulations to Default Man in a Video Game Character Creator https://t.co/KG3iIIhS4p— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 11, 2021
James Holzhauer said
Also new for next season: contestants can submit two Final Jeopardy responses in case the first one causes public backlash https://t.co/97k5INXKR6— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 11, 2021
deja vu vibes
This Jeopardy pick is giving deja vu vibes. Reminds me of how newsrooms bring in (overly) qualified journalists of color, make a big deal about said interview, only to go with the candidate everyone knew they were going to go with in the first place. 🙃— Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) August 11, 2021
I like that he held public auditions with actual celebrities
If the Jeopardy! guy was just going to pick himself, I like that he held public auditions with actual celebrities and well-liked people first so that his decision was as rocky and unpopular as possible— Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) August 11, 2021
“Brockman In Trouble"
announcing yourself as the new host of jeopardy pic.twitter.com/K11uuvlfoA— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 11, 2021
SMDH
#Jeopardy SMDH. Coulda had a real one… pic.twitter.com/dqcLhKpi9s— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 11, 2021
"Losers in other words."
It makes me sick that a loser nerd would host Jeopardy. Disgusting… The host of Jeopardy has to hate nerds or the format doesn’t work— Christin (@hexprax) August 11, 2021
Shoulda been LeVar
Shoulda been LeVar and I will not be told otherwise.#Jeopardy— Blair Herter (@blairherter) August 11, 2021