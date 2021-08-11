Jeopardy! Fans Furious After Reveal of New Hosts

Earlier today came the official announcement Sony Pictures Television about the new hosts for hit game show Jeopardy! As previous reports indicated, series executive producer Mike Richards will step behind the lectern but he won't be alone as the studio has confirmed he will split hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Richards will be the full-time host of Jeopardy!'s long-running daily syndicated program while Bialik will host Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship. This news however has not sat well with fans online, especially when the crop of guest hosts for the series included fan favorites like LeVar Burton.

Though Burton was the fan-favorite for a few reasons, the former Star Trek and Reading Rainbow actor previously commented about not being chosen for the role in a typically graceful manner. "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won," Burton tweeted. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. "

Ken Jennings, previous Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time winner and another fan favorite, will be involved in the show though, serving as consulting producer for the show.

Even with the addition of Jennings though we've collected some of the reactions to the news below.