Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Responds to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Flipping Him Off

Don’t ever say Deadpool doesn’t know how to take it on the chin, even when it is a fight he started.

The lovable Merc with a Mouth is played by Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming Deadpool 2, and it was Reynolds who shared an Avengers: Infinity War-inspired letter with fans. The letter did not go unnoticed by the Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and they gave a fantastic response which involved flipping the bird with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It didn’t take long for Reynolds to respond, saying “I deserve that.” As we saw with Deadpool’s apology extravaganza regarding David Beckham, Wade knows when it’s time to fight and when it’s time to take it on the chin, though to be fair Deadpool’s chin is not nearly as cringeworthy as Thanos’ chin. Not really relevant, but still true.

I deserve that. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2018

This all started when the Russos shared a letter to the fans (from Thanos of course) regarding spoilers, a letter they shared before the movie was screened to audiences. You can find the full letter below:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

So, will Deadpool let this be the end, or can we expect another amazing response? Only time will tell, but with Deadpool just about anything’s possible.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.