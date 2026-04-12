PS5 and PS4 Game Free for All PlayStation Users for 24 Hours

A 2019 game is free for all PlayStation users across PS4 and PS5, but only for the next 24 hours. It is very rare for games to be given away for free on the PlayStation Store, and this is not unique to the PlayStation Store, but all console storefronts. In other words, this applies to both the Xbox Store and the Nintendo eShop as well. The only major digital storefront that routinely has free game giveaways is Steam. Why this, we don’t know for certain, but it has been expressed by developers and publishers in the past that it’s much easier to make your game free on Steam for a giveaway compared to console platforms. Whatever the case, the PlayStation Store has its first free game giveaway of 2026, but the deal is set to expire sometime on April 13.

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Before this, all PS4 and PS5 users — as well as PS4 Pro and PS5 Pro users — can grab Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild Games’ Graveyard Keeper for free. The game is 100% free to download and keep, no PS Plus needed. After the deadline on April 13, though, this offer will expire, and the game will revert to its normal price point of $20. As its release year suggests, this is a PS4 game, which has never received a native PS5 version, but it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

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Free PS4 and PS5 Game

On the PlayStation Store, this new free PS4 and PS5 game has a pretty favorable rating with PlayStation users. To this end, it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating after more than 3,800 user reviews. This is an 88 out of 100 on a 100-point scale. And this more or less lines up with its user reviews elsewhere. What it doesn’t line up with is its score with critics. On Metacritic, Graveyard Keeper only has a score of 69. It isn’t the first nor last game to have a wide gap between critical reception and consumer reception, but if you prefer the former over the latter, this is worth keeping in mind before spending the time to download it off PSN and check it out.

The aforementioned pair aren’t simply feeling charitable with this giveaway, though there is some element to this. Rather, it’s been given away for free to promote the newly announced sequel, which is slated to be released sometime later this year. And it’s worked, not only as promotion for the sequel, but it’s breathed new life into the game, which hit its highest concurrent player count since being made free, seven years after its original launch.

Those who decide to check out Graveyard Keeper shouldn’t expect a short experience from the management game, which its typical price tag may indicate. Just to beat the game takes about 45 to 50 hours, or a bit longer if you sprinkle in some of the game’s side content. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 70 to 75 hours with the new free PS5 and PS4 game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations around video games happening over on the ComicBook Forum.