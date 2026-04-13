3 Long-Dormant Gaming Franchises Finally Returning in 2026

In the era of remakes and remasters, it’s almost impossible for some gaming series to get a new entry, whether it is a revered franchise or not. However, 2026 is looking to change that trend, with multiple beloved gaming series coming back with fresh titles that have fans of all kinds excited. From fantasy adventures to limitless open-world sandboxes, this year’s games are promising fresh directions to established franchises.

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Although games like Halo: Campaign Evolved look to reinvent aspects of their series from the ground up, that game in particular is still a remake at its core rather than a continuation of the series. New titles in a franchise allow it to grow and evolve, adding more content onto past games that were already praised by fans. In some cases, a new game is a chance for rebirth, capturing new audiences as well as older fans who remember a series before it went dormant.

3. Fable

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

A brand-new Fable is releasing in 2026, marking the first time the franchise has been around since 2012. Originally a third-person RPG from the Xbox 360 era, Fable has been a beloved series, with engaging action meant to allow players to fluidly switch between combat styles customized to their preference. The freedom behind Fable games are mainly attributed to the first title, which this 2026 game is stated to reflect the most when it comes out in the Fall cycle later this year.

The return to the world of Albion is set to feature upgraded visuals, gameplay, and mechanics that better reflect modern RPGs that have taken the genre by storm. For players who remember the older Fable games, this is a dream come true if promises can be delivered. The unique morality system of Fable is set to come back, with special world interactions that give players tons of expressive freedom. From romance with NPCs to buying houses to live in, the deep interactions of a new Fable world could get players lost for hundreds of hours.

2. Castlevania

Courtesy of Konami

The history of Castlevania in the modern day has been multiple small titles for pachinko and slot machines in Japan, or other minuscule mobile games for the legendary series. Thankfully, 2026 marks the end of this trend with Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a full-scale Castlevania experience being made by the same developers behind the well-received rougelike Dead Cells. Considering how good Dead Cells‘ crossover with Castlevania was for a DLC expansion, it’s safe to say that this new title is in the right hands.

Everything about this new Castlevania screams a return to form, with exploration through Dracula’s Castle coming back alongside stunning new visuals. With multiple combat abilities to take down the forces of darkness, this game marks the first Castlevania project in a long time to take place on the original timeline again. Featuring a successor Belmont main character to series legend Trevor Belmont, it’s likely that Belmont’s Curse will be a fantastic title for both new and old fans alike.

1. Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 is likely the most anticipated game of 2026, representing the comeback of Rockstar’s open-world sandbox series since GTA 5 back in 2013. Despite GTA 5 and GTA Online‘s myriad of updates, a fresh and new experience in the world of Grand Theft Auto is something players have been eagerly awaiting for longer than a decade now. After multiple delays, fans are more rabid than ever to finally have this dormant franchise return in a big way.

Very right now, but if past games are any judgment, it will have multiple innovations to the series that elevate player experiences to new heights. Rockstar is a master of immersive sandboxes, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being their latest (and some would consider greatest) construction of an open-world packed with detail. With players coming back to a familiar setting in GTA 6, the story trailers for the game already promise an interesting narrative on top of a metropolis with nearly endless possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto has a history of landmark releases that change the landscape of gaming, but it remains to be seen if its latest title will live up to that legacy. Provided that it doesn’t get delayed again, GTA 6 will be one of many great franchise revivals in 2026 that will make this year fascinating for players across genres.

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