The Worst Things Every Dark Avengers Member Did in Marvel Comics

The Dark Avengers did some heinous things in Marvel Comics history, both before they joined the team, and even while working on the government controlled super team. After the Secret Invasion storyline ended, Norman Osborn received powers from the U.S. government and then created his own Dark Avengers team. This team took the characters the public knew from the past and put the costumes on villains, who pretended to be heroes but was actually working to help Osborn achieve his evil intentions. With members ranging from Bullseye and Scorpion to the clone of Thor, these villains never once deserved to be called a hero.

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Here is a look at the worst thing that each member of the Dark Avengers ever did in Marvel Comics, proving they didn’t deserve to be called an Avenger.

10) Thor (Ragnarok) – Killed Bill Foster

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Iron Man, Hank Pym, and Reed Richards worked together to create a clone of Thor during the Civil War event. They used a strand of Thor’s hair that Iron Man had taken once, but this being, known as Ragnarok, had none of Thor’s moral ethics and was only an machine intent on fulfilling a mission. The worst thing he ever did was during Civil War when he shot a lightning bolt through the chest of Bill Foster (Goliath), killing him instantly. Ragnarok returned later and joined the Dark Avengers, despite his previous murderous actions.

9) Hulk (Skaar) – Betrayed the People of Sakaar

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The Dark Avengers used Hulk’s son Skaar to replace his dad as a member of this evil Avengers team. Skaar has since become an antihero, and he has often helped his father fight crime, but he has a dark history. He was born after his mother’s death and was raised as a baby on the dangerous planet of Sakaar. However, he manipulated the spirit of his mother to betray his own people, stranding them on the planet to die when Galactus arrived rather than using his Old Power to save them. Betrayed, his mother exiled him, and he moved on to Earth carrying the trauma of the betrayal of his people.

8) Sentry – Became Void

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When Sentry was a member of the Dark Avengers, he did one of the most shocking things in history when he took a fellow member of the team in Ares and literally ripped him in half, murdering the Green God. That wasn’t even the worst thing that Sentry ever did in his life, though. His worst acts came thanks to something he couldn’t control, as Sentry became a dark version of himself called the Void. As Void, he ignored Norman Osborn’s direct orders and then destroyed Asgard, bringing the entire city to the ground in a pile of rubble. This was eventually led to the Dark Avengers downfall, so this terrible act actually had a positive outcome in the end.

7) Ares – Instigated the Siege of Asgard

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While Sentry is the Dark Avengers member who destroyed Asgard, he wasn’t the person who started the war with the Norse gods. Instead, this was Ares. One of the few members of the Dark Avengers who didn’t pretend to be someone he wasn’t, Ares was the Greek God of War, and he then instigated the attack on Asgard when Osborn convinced him that Loki had taken over and was planning an invasion. Sadly, this bad deed marked the end of Ares when he learned that Asgard provided no threat and tried to defend them when Sentry murdered him.

6) Captain Marvel (Noh-Varr) – Betrayed Avengers in AvX

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Noh-Varr was a Kree warrior who joined the Dark Avengers when he took on the identity of Captain Mar-Vell, making it look like the legendary Kree hero was back from the dead. For his part, Noh-Varr was always someone who was getting into trouble and doing things he would later regret. This led him, long after the Dark Avengers, to actually betray the Avengers. This was during Avengers vs. X-Men, where he took the side of the Supreme Intelligence. When the Avengers figured out what he did, they took away his Nega-Bands and left him stranded on Hala, unable to return to Earth and ending his redemption journey.

5) Wolverine (Daken) – Chopped Punisher Into Pieces

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When Norman Osborn put together the Dark Avengers, he set up plans to deal with his old enemies. He made Tony Stark a fugitive on the run and then set his sights on other possible threats. One of these threats was the Punisher. Wolverine’s son Daken took his dad’s old costume and became the new Wolverine on the Thunderbolts and then Osborn sent him after Frank Castle. Daken showed no mercy, cutting off both Punisher’s arms and then decapitating him. It was brutal and shocking and led to the Frankencastle storyline.

4) Hawkeye (Bullseye) – Killed Elektra & Karen Page

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Bullseye never once deserved to be a hero in Marvel Comics. Before Norman Osborn gave him Hawkeye’s costume and had Bullseye pretend to be the long-time Avenger, this contract killer had murdered countless people. Two of the most notable were done to destroy the life of Daredevil, and they were both shocking and violent. He killed Elektra when her own sai in Daredevil $181 (1982) and then murdered Karen Page with one of Daredevil’s clubs in the Born Again storyline. Frank Miller made Bullseye one of the most dangerous villains in Marvel Comics years before the Dark Avengers.

3) Ms. Marvel (Karla Sofen) – Psychologically Tortured Her Patients

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One of the least threatening Dark Avengers members was Karla Sofen, who went by the name of Ms. Marvel while a part of the team. She is also k own as Moonstone, and she had times where she sought redemption, especially as part of the Thunderbolts. However, taking on Carol Danvers identity in the Dark Avengers, her true evil side returned. The worst things she ever did, though, was not as a supervillain, but as a psychiatrist. She would often prolong her patient’s treatment to make more money, causing at least eight to die by suicide and others ended up institutionalized with severe mental trauma, focusing her evil ways on the most vulnerable.

2) Spider-Man (Mag Gargan) – Ate People

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Spider-Man has always been one of the most virtuous superheroes in Marvel Comics, and that made his turn in the Dark Avengers so tough to watch. That is because the Spider-Man in the Dark Avengers was Mac Gargan, the former Scorpion. It wasn’t just the Scorpion, though, because Norman Osborn had previously given Mac the Venom symbiote, and this was when Venom was at his most evil. Mac Gargan even straight up started to eat Jack Flag before he ended up subdued by government-issued implants. Throughout Dark Reign, he actively ate people, and even went on to kill villains and even framed J. Jonah Jameson for a murder he committed.

1) Iron Patriot – Started Dark Reign

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The leader of the Dark Avengers was Norman Osborn, who the U.S. government had given control of SHIELD (which he transformed into SHIELD). He then chose not to be the Green Goblin and instead became the Iron Patriot, replacing Iron Man as the armored defender of the United States. He then formed the Dark Avengers and sent them out to enforce his will, which included starting the Dark Reign storyline (2008-2009) and the Siege of Asgard (2010), both of which caused the deaths of countless people before he was finally defeated in the end.

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