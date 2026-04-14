Major Crunchyroll Isekai Suddenly Cancels Future Episode Release

One of the major Isekai anime franchises now airing its newest season with Crunchyroll has suddenly cancelled plans for a future episode coming later this May. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect as fans have gotten to see all kinds of new episodes from some of their favorite franchises. This naturally includes some blockbuster hits and Isekai favorites like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which has returned for the fourth season of the anime’s run. And it’s going to be the longest season to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is now kicking off the anime’s run as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but the anime has suddenly announced that it is going to be cancelling its planned episode airing on May 1st in Japan and instead will be airing a special recap event episode in that slot as well. As for why it has done so, the production team behind it all has just noted that there are “scheduling reasons” behind the choice to do so.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cancels May 1st Episode

With this change to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4’s planned episode release on May 1st in Japan, it’s yet to be revealed how this will alter its streaming plans for the future. This will be impacting Episode 5 of the season, and meaning that it will likely be airing a week later. A future release date for this episode has yet to be confirmed as of this time, nor have those “scheduling reasons” been more clarified, but it’s something to keep a closer eye on as the new season heads into the next month.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is going to be the biggest season of the series to date as it’s being planned to air for five cours of episodes in total across the next few years. This year there are two cours of episodes planned, but then there are still three more planned for the next couple of years. It’s going to be a huge season to come as Rimuru and Tempest is gearing up for their conflict against a new faction that the anime has been building to for a while.

What to Know for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

If you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now streaming Season 4 with Crunchyroll. That’s also where you can catch up with the first three seasons, OVA projects, and feature film releases thus far as well to get the full picture of everything that has happened so far. There’s also going to be an English dub release planned for the season, but release information has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea is also a brand new film for the franchise coming to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 1st, and it will be offering both a Japanese and English language release. So while this future episode will be moved to a later date, at least fans will get to check out the new movie instead.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!