Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Message To Fan With Cancer

Ryan Reynolds took a moment to reach out to a fan with Cancer this weekend. Julie Rohr got diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015. That rare variant of cancer grows in specific smooth muscle types. She told her family and friends that she was beginning hospice care last week. Well, Twitter stepped in and decided to shower Rohr with positive messages. Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek decided to help cheer up the Edmonton resident and other Canadian celebrities decided to follow suit. Reynolds heard about what was happening with her situation and wanted to drop a quick helpful message during a time of uncertainty. This isn’t the first time the Deadpool star has reached out to someone going through a harrowing ordeal on social media. (It probably won’t be the last time either.) Fans seemed to love the idea of these stars doing their best to help make the days in hospice a little brighter.

“I just wanted to send you this little video and let you know that I’m thinking about you,” Reynolds explained. “I heard a little about your story and one of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got all the way to me out here in Boston… I wanted to send you lots of love. Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/iamhannah_h/status/1437471727810859009?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Levy said in his message, “On behalf of the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek, we are so glad that you loved our show. We’re so glad that it has brought you joy, and we are all, each and every one of us, sending you so much love right now.”

Recently, the Free Guy star talked to Extra about how his friendship with Alex Trebek made him re-evaluate life. The Marvel actor says that we really have to cherish life.

“It forces you to look around a little bit and see the people and the faces that are in our lives every day and really remember not to taking them for granted. I was talking to Alex on the phone two months ago, and that was amazing then just like that he was gone,” Reynolds explained. “It was a conversation about one of the shows he had coming up. I had been on the show a number of times, he was asking me about perhaps coming on again. I was shooting in Atlanta and was unable to do it… When you speak with people like that that you grew up watching and suddenly you are talking to them on the phone, you start to reflect.”

What did you think of the video? Let us know down in the comments!