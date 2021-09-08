Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For Their Support Following His Father’s Death

Hugh Jackman returned to social media this morning after an emotional couple of days, and thanked fans for their outpouring of support following the death of his father, Christopher John Jackman, over the weekend. The elder Jackman was 84 years old at the time of his death, which happened on the same day Australia celebrates Father’s Day. Since September 6, Jackman’s social media accounts have been quiet, but he returned to thank the fans and offer a toast to his father.

Jackman has a reputation for being a pleasure to work with, and you’d be hard-pressed to find many moviegoers who don’t find him appealing. The result has been a torrent of support from fans, friends, and collaborators. Even Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has held off from making jokes at Jackman’s expense for a couple of days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away,” Jackman revealed on Twitter over the weekend. “And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God.”

You can see Jackman offering a toast to his late father in the short video below.

Thank you for all your love and prayers. Here’s to Dad. pic.twitter.com/MXundOVgU5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 8, 2021

Per reports over the weekend, Jackman and his brothers were predominantly raised by their father. When Jackman was eight, his mother returned to England, while his father remained in Australia. Jackman’s two sisters went with their mother while he and his brothers stayed with their father. The result was a close relationship between the men that has endured through Jackman’s rise to fame in Hollywood.

The actor has had a pretty low-key and emotional response to the loss of his father, posting that initial, emotional statement and then holding off until now, while making a photograph of himself and his father into a header image on Twitter.

We extend our condolences to Jackman and his family at this difficult time.