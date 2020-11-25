Ryan Reynolds Has a Special Movie Message For Mommies and Daddies

✖

Ryan Reynolds is truly becoming the ad king of 2020. We've seen his production company put up a funny Match.com commercial featuring some Taylor Swift music, an amazing Mint Mobile commercial that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement, and an ugly sweater video to promote the SickKids Foundation. Reynolds' latest video plugs his new animated movie The Croods: A New Age while also encouraging parents to try his Aviation gin.

"Hi there. Ryan Reynolds, star of the upcoming film The Croods: A New Age, here to tell you this is absolutely not an ad for or a partnership with my top-of-the-line best-selling gin. No way. That’s because we all know The Croods: A New Age is a family film and that gin is for mommies and daddies only. Nope, this is merely an ad for gin’s friendly counterpart, juice," Reynolds explains. "Who doesn’t love the fruity goodness of juice? Juice has been enjoyed by families of all shapes and sizes since the Stone Age. And yes, evolved mommies and daddies like their juice with a little bit of the previous mentioned gin, which as I said, has no place in the video. Go see The Croods: A New Age this holiday season," Reynolds adds before slyly taking out a bottle of Aviation gin. You can watch the video in the tweet below:

This special movie message is for mommies and daddies. #CroodsANewAge pic.twitter.com/5FFal26e3w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 16, 2020

This isn't Reynolds' only Aviation ad. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken their feud to Sam's Club where they're both promoting their respective beverage companies and supporting good causes. Any purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th will count as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you want to participate without making a purchase, you can also vote online. You can also enter for the chance to win an invite to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the actor who wins will just earn bragging rights since Sam's Club already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends.

Reynolds is currently working on The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.

The Croods: A New Age is now playing in select theatres and will hit VOD on December 18th.