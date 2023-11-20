Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Deadpool and Fast and Furious Crossover

Deadpool made an appearance at the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vega, as part of racer Ocon Esteban's outfit!

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds isn't missing a chance to use a real-life event to promote the brand – and that moment presented itself this past weekend, when Formula 1 (F1) driver Esteban Ocon made Deadpool a part of his own brand, during a race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

The Deadpool and Fast franchise crossover no one asked for… ⚔️⚔️ @OconEsteban @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/rjPYWYCIQo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2023

"The Deadpool and Fast franchise crossover no one asked for…" Reynolds wrote in the caption to the video, sparking an entire thread of Marvel fans pitching Titles and concepts for what a crossover between Deadpool and Fast & Furious would be.

The Alpine F1 team and Ocon Esteban just broke through to a whole new level of fame, thanks to the sick custom Deadpool helmet the driver is wearing. As you can see in the video, the helmet mimics Wade Wilson/Deadpool's signature mask with its black spots and white eyes, with the mask features positioned just above the visor that Esteban is actually looking through. It's a pretty awesome visual to see on a close-up racing camera – as if Deadpool himself was actually behind the wheel. Scary thought.

All in all, F1 racing is getting a major visibility boost in America this year – thanks to events like the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Major celebrities like Rihanna, Lupita Nyon'o, Cara Delevingne, DJ Steve Aoki, and more all showed up for photo ops, giving even the kind of social media boost needed to snag the attention of those who don't normally pay attention to F1 racing. Stars of the sport like Ocon Esteban (making a return), Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen, who won the Vegas Grand Prix

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool embark on a wild journey through the Marvel Multiverse alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While plot details are unknown, rumors are swirling that Deadpool 3 will bring an end to the Fox X-Men Movie Universe, while saving a small selection of characters for Marvel Studios' upcoming culminating event to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Multiverse Saga.

Deadpool 3 will is being directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy) from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also contributed to the script, which has been hyped by a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

Deadpool 3 is headed back into production after the Actors' Strike. It has a release date of July 26, 2023.