Ryan Reynolds Has Priceless Reaction To Someone’s Deadpool Butt Tattoo

It’s hard not be flattered when a fan gets something dedicated to you tattooed on themselves, but that doesn’t mean the moment won’t be absolutely awkward. Now, some are better than hiding that shocked and awkward face more than others, and you can probably count Ryan Reynolds among that elite group. During a new press tour for his Netflix film 6 Underground, an interviewer revealed he had taken a Deadpool tattoo and had it placed on his butt, and if you’re going to say something like that during an interview you definitely have to show the real thing off. That’s when Reynolds had an honest reaction, and it was priceless (via CinePop).

The interview shared a video of him actually having the tattoo done, which has Deadpool’s face in a heart with two swords on its back and the banner around it that says Your Mom. At that point, the interviewer asked if they wanted to see it, and of course, they said yes.

That’s when the camera caught Reynolds’ initial reaction, and the video slows it down so you can see Reynolds’ shocked face. The reaction is hilarious, but then all three stars gave the seal of approval to the tattoo afterward.

You can check out the full interview above.

As for 6 Underground, the film was directed by Michael Bay and reteams Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. You can find the official description for it below.

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

6 Underground is on Netflix now.