Ryan Reynolds Shares New ‘Deadpool 2’ Art

Deadpool is never one to go the normal route, and this latest art from the movie perfectly encapsulates that.

Ryan Reynolds shared some new artwork from the anticipated Deadpool sequel, and it’s as odd and charming as you’d expect. The artwork features Deadpool on a bean bag chair reaching out his finger towards a pistol-wielding Cable, who is teleporting in from, well, somewhere.

He posted the image with the caption. “Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world.”

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

You can view the new image above.

The new image is based on Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel painting, and to Wade Wilson, this is right up there with the original. It makes sense then that he also tagged famous museums like The Met, the Getty Museum, the Guggenheim, and the British Museum, but the best part might be that he also tagged the famed Italian eatery Buca di Beppo, because nothing goes with Deadpool art better than family style pasta and meatballs evidently.

It’s inspired timing to release a new piece of artwork on the day of Disney and 21st Century Fox’s new deal, which moves Deadpool and the X-Men franchise as a whole back into Disney’s control. While the house of mouse is back in the driver’s seat, don’t expect anyone to tinker with how Deadpool does business. It would be ridiculous to mess with a good thing, and Disney will probably just leave the merc with a mouth alone.

The currently untitled Deadpool sequel currently enjoys a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and you can submit your vote here.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

Average rating 4.13/5 from 1,334 users