Ryan Reynolds Shocks Fans By Posting Kind Words About Hugh Jackman

The faux fued between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has delighted us ever since Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they’ve been trolling each other in various ways ever since. They often dunk on each other on social media and even brought in Jake Gyllenhaal in to prank each other. Well, despite their hilarious differences, Reynolds’ latest Instagram post proves there’s actually a lot of love between the two actors.

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the fact he’s a complete bastard. 🇦🇺,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds’ (mostly) kind words are shocking the people of social media, who are used to the men always poking fun at each other.

“Why am I crying in the shower rn,” @krispyshorts wrote.

“You love him you love love him you really really love him!!!,” @p_scott_lock added.

“Best bromance ever!,” @laurenparr09 replied.

Reynolds took the photo from Jackman’s Instagram. Here’s the original post:

“On this occasion, I am reminded that I share the incredible honor with my parents, my siblings, my friends and, especially, with Deb, Oscar and Ava. There are countless teachers, coaches and mentors who have taught and inspired me along the way. I will forever be in their debt. It is humbling to be amongst so many great Australians who have outstanding achievements in so many fields. Thank you to the Governor General,” Jackman posted.

“🙌🙌🔥🔥,” Reynolds replied.

All of Jackman's X-Men films and Reynolds' Deadpool movies are currently available for home viewing.