Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Trends as Fans Campaign on Twitter

“#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4” is trending on Twitter today, as a group of fans have generated more than 16,000 tweets in support of a follow-up to the filmmaker’s original Spider-trilogy. The movement to get a third Amazing Spider-Man or a fourth Raimi Spider-Man movie has only gotten bigger in the months since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which the Marvel multiverse opened up and both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared onscreen alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Garfield has said he would return again under the right circumstances, and there have been plenty of fans advocating for him to get another shot.

The Raimi movement is a little less surprising than the Amazing one, though. After all, Raimi had planned for a fourth Spider-Man film, the particulars of which have leaked out in drips over the years. In the 15 years since Raimi’s last installment, the original Spider-Man trilogy has continued to be beloved by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally announced in 2009, Spider-Man 4 would have released in 2011 if the movie had been made. Instead, Raimi and the studio parted ways, with Marc Webb coming in to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 instead.

“It really was the most amicable and undramatic of breakups: It was simply that we had a deadline and I couldn’t get the story to work on a level that I wanted it to work. I was very unhappy with Spider-Man 3, and I wanted to make Spider-Man 4 to end on a very high note, the best Spider-Man of them all,” Raimi told Vulture in 2013. “But I couldn’t get the script together in time, due to my own failings, and I said to Sony, ‘I don’t want to make a movie that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t make this picture. Go ahead with your reboot, which you’ve been planning anyway.’ And [Sony co-chairman] Amy Pascal said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for not wasting the studio’s money, and I appreciate your candor.’ So we left on the best of terms, both of us trying to do the best thing for fans, the good name of Spider-Man, and Sony Studios.”

Of course, now Raimi is back with Marvel, directing the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Spider-Man’s multiverse has opened up and given Maguire another shot at the role.

Would you like to see Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return to the world of Spider-Man? Sound off in the comments below, or add your voice to the folks talking about it on Twitter.