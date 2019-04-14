‘Iron Man 2’ Star Sam Rockwell Wants to Return to the MCU as Justin Hammer

Sam Rockwell might be one of the most desired actors in Tinsel Town at the moment, but that’s not stopping the Oscar-winning actor from wanting back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, the Iron Man 2 star admitted that he’d come back to work with Marvel Studios the second they called. According to Rockwell, however, all he’s doing is waiting on the call from the Avengers themselves.

Rockwell only has appeared as Iron Man antagonist Justin Hammer in both Iron Man 2 and a subsequent one-shot named All Hail the King. The character was even referenced on an episode of Netflix’s Luke Cage, but the tech giant never appeared in the flesh. Canonically, the character is presumably still incarcerated within the walls of Seagate Prison, the same compound that held Luke Cage (Mike Colter) prior to his escape.

This isn’t the first time Rockwell’s publicly mentioned he’s wanted to return to the multi-billion dollar franchise. Last year the actor told The Hollywood Reporter he has several personal friends that currently act within the MCU from Jeremy Renner to Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

“Of course!” Rockwell said last spring. “I have some great buddies in that franchise. Jeremy Renner is a good friend of mine, and I am pals with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo. Robert [Downey Jr.] is always fun. Would love to get me and Clark [Gregg] back in that franchise. That would be a lot of fun. “

