Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Another Avengers Group Will Form After Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was rather epic, acting as the climactic final battle for several Avengers while also planting seeds for Phase 4 and beyond. By the film’s end longtime heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America are either dead or giving up their mantle, and since that’s the core of the team, could more Avengers films also be a thing of the past? In a new interview, that question is asked to Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson, and he doesn’t believe that Marvel should stop making Avengers movies, as there’s always a bigger threat in the distance.

“No, I don’t think that,” Jackson said. I always think that there’s room for every kind of story to be told, and at some point you know they are going to have to put together another Avengers group of some sort to deal with whatever’s coming next,” Jackson told CinemaBlend. “Nick knows something is coming, the same way he found out in Captain Marvel ‘okay there are other things out there that need to be dealt with that I didn’t know about’.”

“This is moving us to another place, because we really don’t know what time or space we’re in, at least I don’t. I know 5 years passed somewhere and we don’t know ‘okay did we jump forward or backward? What happened? Where are we here? So it’s kind of hard to say, but we do know that there is going to be something else, and we open up the concept of a multiverse so…c’mon,” Jackson said.

If Jackson has his way there will always be a team of Avengers, whether they are made up of longtime heroes or newer additions to the roster. Fans saw a flash of what that could look like in Avengers: Age of Ultron, as new members like Scarlet Witch and Falcon were welcomed to the team.

After Endgame a new Avengers team would look quite a bit different. Falcon is now the new Captain America, and characters like Hulk and Hawkeye will most likely only play a supporting role in the group if any at all (especially in Hawkeye’s case). Other likely members are Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Doctor Strange. Thor could also be around, but that depends on if Chris Hemsworth wants to return for more Avengers film.

Regardless of who is on the Avengers team, we doubt we’ve seen the last of Avengers films.

