Samuel L. Jackson Returning as Nick Fury for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reshoots

Avengers: Endgame is only a week away from hitting theaters, but it’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to get excited about this year. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends are returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home this July, and some classic MCU characters will be joining him. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will be making his second appearance in the MCU this year (possibly third if he shows up in Avengers: Endgame), and the actor is keeping fans posted on his behind-the-scenes schedule.

“Just when you think you have a day off… this happens! #spidermanfarfromhome #hitmanswifesbodyguard #reshootsorenhancementshots,” Jackson wrote. The actor included a hashtag for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, because he’s currently filming the sequel. Ryan Reynolds wrapped on the movie yesterday, but Jackson confirmed that he’s not yet done with the production.

While reshoots for Marvel films are not uncommon, many fans were quick to comment on the post to inquire about Jackson’s return to the Spider-Man production.

“You filming a post credit scene or something?,” @jakoba852 wondered.

“IS THIS SOME KIND OF HINT?!??!!,” @ charmian_lee asked.

“You’ll need it to cover that ‘cat scratch,’” @ocir_26 joked.

In addition to the news of reshoots, a new still of Jackson from the upcoming Marvel movie was recently released. The photo shows Fury and his longtime confidant, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), giving Peter Parker a stern talking to.

The big question on everyone’s minds now is how Peter, Maria, and Nick all come back from their deaths that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War. Many people assume the Thanos snap will be reversed in Avengers: Endgame, but the how of it all is still a burning question.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

