‘Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson Wants To Join The Avengers In New Don Cheadle Promo

Don Cheadle is hosting tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but first, he’s got to deal with Pete Davidson wanting to join the Avengers.

In a new promo for his hosting gig, Cheadle is joined by musical guest Gary Clark Jr. and SNL cast member Pete Davidson, who wastes no time asking Cheadle if he can join the Avengers. Pete says “Yo man, just make me an Avenger’, but Cheadle’s “Pete, No, we talked about this” indicates this was not the first time he asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“C’mon, they let everybody be an Avenger,” Davidson says, but Cheadle’s not budging, saying “that’s not my call man!”. At this point Gary Clark Jr. has a confused look on his face, saying “Really? Because you told me…”, but is cut off by Cheadle mid-sentence. Davidson’s not amused at this, saying “that’s cold.”

Davidson’s dreams of becoming an Avenger have been dashed for the moment, but who knows, maybe he’ll be able to join the team one day soon. You can check out the new promo in the video above.

As for Cheadle, he will be returning as War Machine in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, fighting alongside the remaining heroes who are left after Thanos’ decimation. That decimation took the lives of Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Spider-Man, Mantis, Groot, Star-Lord, and more, and now the remaining Avengers have to try and set the world right or die trying.

You can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, while Cheadle’s episode of Saturday Night Live airs tonight.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!