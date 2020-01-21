Marvel Fan Art Has Us Wanting Scarlett Johansson Playing Loki

In the digital age, it doesn’t take too much work to stumble upon killer artwork from all corners of the world. That’s especially true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest franchise the box office has ever seen. Every so often, you’ll come across a piece that’s bound to go viral, kind of like an epic piece of work that depicts Scarlett Johansson as Lady Loki.

Crafted by Instagrammer @MarveFX, the Black Widow star collides with The Avengers villain to create an epic mashup most Marvel fans would love to see. As the fan artist mentions in the photo’s caption, the scenario would certainly make for an interesting episode in What If…?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios.

Tom Hiddleston is currently set to reprise his role as the Asgardian trickster in a standalone series on Disney+, featuring the version of the character we last saw in the Avengers takedown in 2012. In one recent interview, Hiddleston expressed gratitude for being able to reprise his role once more, arguably in what will be the character’s biggest story arc yet.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” Hiddleston explained to MTV News. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Loki is expected to hit Disney+ next summer.

What other storylines are you hoping to see in What If…? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!