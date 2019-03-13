‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Interested in Playing Spider-Woman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding after Avengers: Endgame, with Captain Marvel and The Eternals setting up the cosmic corner while Black Widow and Shang-Chi continue the Earth-bound adventures.

But there’s also room for the Spider-Family to grow in the MCU, and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire wants in on the action. The actress responded to fan campaigns on social media, asking her to play the big screen version of Jessica Drew AKA Spider-Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m going to second this. https://t.co/8SXkSM22le — Emily Hampshire (@EmilyHampshire_) March 13, 2019

Tough as brass and led by a compassionate and confident heart, I can’t think of anyone better than @EmilyHampshire_ to be cast as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. Sending this out into the ether to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/giX8NvqtJ7 — Joe Taraborrelli (@JoeTabs) March 8, 2019

Now is the perfect time for the Spider-Family to expand and include a hero like Spider-Woman. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has promised that the future of the MCU will be more diverse, addressing the foundations set by Black Panther and Captain Marvel directors Ryan Coogler, Anna Boden, and Ryan Fleck.

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” Feige told the Wrap. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

“People also ask sometimes about Black Panther. So, the notion of representation on screen, in front of and behind the camera, somebody asked me once, so is Black Panther a one-off? I said, no, it’s not a one-off. This is the future. This is the way the world is, and the way, certainly, our studio’s going to be run going forward, because it brings about better stories. The more diverse the group of people making the movie is, the better the stories,” added Feige.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!