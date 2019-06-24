Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Grandmaster and Collector Get Exclusive Comic-Con Figures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to have a presence as next month’s San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like that will include some pretty awesome exclusive figures. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed one of Hasbro‘s exclusives for SDCC 2019, which will be a two-pack of the MCU’s Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and The Collector (Benicio del Toro).

The six-inch figures will be released in special packaging, with backgrounds created to look like the pair’s respective palaces in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok. The pack also comes with four accessories – an additional head and the Orb for The Collector, and a staff and a rather-unfortunate pile of blue goo for Grandmaster.

The set will be for sale at SDCC for $49.99, and will be available at select conventions throughout the year. It will also be available at the EB Games booth at Fan Expo Canada.

While The Collector and Grandmaster are canonically brothers in the MCU, the pair have yet to officially cross paths onscreen. The Collector was most recently seen being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, while Grandmaster was last seen landing on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok‘s post-credits scene. Although the latter’s fate in Phase 4 of the MCU is currently ambiguous, Goldblum has been optimistic about his character’s potential return.

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum said in an interview last year. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.”

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said of what his character’s future could look like. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

