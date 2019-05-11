SPOILER Was Missing During the Agents of SHIELD Premiere

The season premiere of Agents of SHIELD has come to a close, and fans are left with lots of fun questions! Who is Sarge? What was going on with Fitz’ eyes? Will Mack and Yo-Yo reconcile? However, one question that has us itching the most: where is Deke?! Jeff Ward was previously announced as the show’s newest series regular, but he was completely missing from the first episode.

We know we’ll be seeing him eventually, but fans of FitzSimmons’ grandson are hoping that’s sooner rather than later. When the fifth season ended, the team altered their timeline and Fitz died, which means there was always a question of whether or not Deke would vanish out of existence once they saved the world.

While audiences know Deke is alive somewhere, it’s still unclear if the team knows he is. They haven’t mentioned the character since we last saw him, and the only person who would be invested in his well-being is off in deep space.

In the last trailer for the new season, there’s a hilarious moment where Deke asks who will protect him, and then wonders if Daisy or Jemma are coming. That means, there’s a chance he’ll show up to the SHIELD base before his crush returns home with his grandmother (hilarious).

Hopefully, Deke is just out there exploring Earth for the first time, drinking Zima, and giving out lemons to unsuspecting lucky ladies. Where do you think he is? Tell us in the comments!

The new season of Agents of SHIELD was shortened to only 13 episodes, and fans are eager to find out what the series has in store. There are still plenty of unanswered questions, but Clark Gregg has promised this season will be “big and loud and badass.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

