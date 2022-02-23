Sebastian Stan Hates That Tom Holland Is The Reason He Got A Marvel TV Series With Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan hates that Tom Holland is the reason he and Anthony Mackie got a Marvel TV series. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Winter Soldier actor explained how the Disney+ show came to be. Fans might have suspected but his team-up with Mackie during Captain America: Civil War had a lot to do with it. Much to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ chagrin, it seems like Spider-Man was the uniting factor between them as they had to work together without Steve Rogers. Obviously, Stan is happy that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier happened. He and Mackie are more popular than they’ve ever been in the MCU. Everyone expects both actors to be back for Captain America 4 whenever that gets ready to hit the big screen. Check out what he had to say about the Spider-Man star down below.

“Basically, Anthony and I got a show because of Tom Holland,” Stan mused. “I guess that’s, like, what I’m realizing now as I’m talking, which is something I’d really hate for him to know — Tom, that is, not Anthony.”

During that same interview, the Winter Soldier star talked about how much respect Feige garners around the entertainment world. In Stan’s opinion, the Marvel head man doesn’t get his due when it comes to building this world.

“I just think Kevin Feige doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind for putting this entire thing together,” Stan explains. “And every single movie to me feels intricately kind of tied to something else and to another storyline and it just, there’s a lot to those movies I think that sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve.”

Marvel describes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: “”Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.”

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

