Sebastian Stan Reveals Surprising Story of How Winter Soldier Was Cast in Black Panther

Sebastian Stan is currently in the midst of the press tour for his new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy, which means the actor has been getting asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stan was last seen as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+, which marked the actor’s first appearance in the franchise since Avengers: Endgame. Stan also appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War in addition to a cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Panther. In fact, he recently talked to Esquire about finding out he was going to appear in the movie.

The video features a title card that reads, “Sebastian learned he was going to be in Black Panther while standing at baggage claim with Kevin Feige after a flight, where Feige offhandedly mentioned it.” Stan replied, “Completely true. I think it was on the set of Captain America: Civil War, and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, we’re gonna have you come in early next week. You’re gonna do the scene with Ryan Coogler’. It’s always been like that, by the way. It’s always been off-handed. Even getting the role back in the day was sort of off-handed.”

During the interview, Stan also reacted to the news that his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Anthony Mackie, will soon be making his directorial debut.

“This is great, this is amazing,” Stan said of the news. “Talk about energy, you know? He’s one of the most charismatic people I’ve ever met in my entire life, and he will, no matter what, always lift you up. I just think him in a leadership role of any kind is good.”

It was confirmed last year that Mackie will return to Marvel as the new Cap in Captain America 4. While it has not been revealed if Stan is attached to the project, it’s hard to imagine a Captain America movie without Bucky. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Stan, who claimed his Marvel future is currently unclear.

“I don’t, I really don’t. I haven’t known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We’ll see, anything is possible.” The Winter Soldier previously took to Instagram to post the news of Mackie starring in a

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Panther are both streaming on Disney+. Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to be released on November 11th.