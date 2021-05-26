Secret Invasion: Here's What Emilia Clarke Could Look Like as Abigail Brand

✖

Emilia Clarke is just one of the many massive names that have been added to the Secret Invasion call sheet. When the cameras begin to roll on the Disney+ series later this year, the Game of Thrones alumnus will end up joining Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott amongst what's sure to be others. While we know Jackson and Mendelsohn are playing Fury and Talos, respectively, we've yet to find out who any of the others are playing.

If one Marvel fan artist gets their way, Clarke will be playing Abigail Brand, the fan-favorite cosmic character often aligned with SWORD. Instagrammer @ValentinRomeroArt recently uploaded a piece of fan art featuring Clarke as Brand, and it's a match made in heaven. With Brand's signature green look throughout, the piece is sure to excite fans of character — and you can see it for yourself below.

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios hired The Looming Tower directors Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim to direct the six episodes currently being written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) and a writer's room assembled on Disney's Burbank-based lot.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com of the series.

The Marvel Studios head added, "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

