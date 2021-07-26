Secret Invasion Filming Timeline Reportedly Revealed

✖

Now that Moon Knight and She-Hulk are getting closer to wrapping principal photography, Marvel Studios' next batch of projects are getting ready to film. Earlier this month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started to roll cameras at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and on Monday, Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania entered principal photography. Now, it looks like Disney+'s Secret Invasion is getting ready to film in a matter of weeks.

Over the weekend, ace scooper Charles Murphy shared that Secret Invasion would pick up photography beginning mid-August and last through the majority of the holidays and wrap sometime in December.

As the insider expressed in his initial tweet, filming timeframes are always expected to change. Given the status of Marvel's other Disney+ series, however, there's no reason to believe filming will shift on Secret Invasion barring some unforeseen delay with rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

I ALWAYS try to convince people not to get too attached to an exact start date of filming because they do change. However, the timeframe will remain the same.

As of my last update, Secret Invasion will film from mid-August until December#Skrulls #NickFury #Marvel #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/Xp3FbCw35Y — Charles I Don't Know About NWH Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) July 25, 2021

When ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson spoke with Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke earlier this summer, the actor said she signed on-board because of the excitement surrounding the franchise.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Secret Invasion has yet to set a release date on Disney+. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.