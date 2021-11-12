Secret Invasion Reveals First Look During Disney+ Day

The official first look at Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion miniseries has finally arrived. The Disney+ event series was announced last year during Disney’s Investors Day, with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. Initial reports had Jackson starring in his own show on Disney+, but the Secret Invasion news confirmed the actor will take part in an ensemble project continuing the MCU’s Skrull threads first introduced in Captain Marvel.

Marvel’s presentation during Disney+ Day (which you can watch here) includes lots of announcements and first looks at the future of the MCU, including Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, a mysterious shot of a Skrull who could be Queen Veranke, and a new logo. The miniseries will loosely adapt the comic book event of the same name by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Leinil Francis Yu, which featured the revelation that Skrulls have infiltrated institutions on Earth, along with replacing familiar Marvel heroes. Check out the first look at Secret Invasion below.

The post-credits scenes from Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision provided more insight into Secret Invasion. Audiences were led to believe Nick Fury and Maria Hill recruited Spider-Man to help fight the environmental monsters in Far From Home. However, a post-credits scene revealed the duo were secretly the Skrulls Talos and Soren, respectively. While Talos was on Earth pretending to be the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury was shown to be in deep space aboard a spacecraft filled with Skrulls. The WandaVision post-credits scene saw Monica Rambeau also recruited by a Skrull for an unknown mission up in the stars.

Other actors joining Secret Invasion include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Jonathan Schwartz, a producer on the Disney+ series, discussed how the live-action series will be different from the comic event that inspired it. “Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz said earlier in the year. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?’”

So what did you think of our first footage from Secret Invasion? Does it now rank near the top of your most-anticipated Disney+ series’? Let your voice be heard down in the comments below.