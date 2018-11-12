‘Avengers: Infinity War’ End Credits Scene Considered Using Alternate Devices

Even though Thanos decimated the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, the movie ended with a glimmer of hope for the future; Captain Marvel is coming.

The post-credits scene ended with Nick Fury being dusted right as he sent an SOS signal on a modified pager, which is fitting considering Captain Marvel will be set in the mid ’90s. But they almost used another relic of the tech industry, according to concept artist Fausto De Martini. Take a look:

The Palm Pilot was a classic piece of tech, predating the smart phone by nearly a decade. But they were bulky and awkward, and only later models included the option to make cellular calls. The pager is the perfect piece of tech to use in the situation, considering the nostalgia of device and how ubiquitous they were in the ’90s.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about the reason the movie was set in the ’90s, promising it would make sense in the context of the plot.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie.” Feige explained to the Toronto Sun. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Captain Marvel is going to shake up the MCU, and she’ll give the Avengers some extra firepower when they take on Thanos.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said to Entertainment Weekly. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

We’ll see how Captain Marvel debuts when her movie premieres on March 8, 2019. Then we’ll see her team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.