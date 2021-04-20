Marvel Fans Are Ecstatic Over Emilia Clarke Joining Secret Invasion
Marvel fans around the world are rejoicing this Tuesday afternoon, as one of the biggest TV stars of the past decade is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a new series, one that is quickly becoming a highly-anticipated title. News broke on Tuesday that Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, is officially making her way to the MCU, as she is in final negotiations to take on a role in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.
There's no telling exactly who Clarke is going to be playing, but the possibilities seem pretty endless at this point, considering how many different characters could pop up in Secret Invasion. One thing is clear though: Fans are delighted to see the actress join the franchise.
After leading Game of Thrones and appearing in Star Wars, Clarke now looks to take on the MCU, the biggest franchise in the world. She joins an all-star cast for Secret Invasion that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
As you can imagine, Twitter absolutely exploded when the news of the casting came across everyone's feeds. Take a look at some of the reactions below!
