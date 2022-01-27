Secret Invasion Set Videos Tease Explosive Marvel Action

Production is currently underway on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, the latest in an ever-growing string of Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that the live-action series will be a surprising espionage affair, one that borrows elements from the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. While details surrounding filming on the Disney+ series have been few and far between, a new video showcases an explosive aspect of the production. The video, which you can check out below, shows a controlled explosion being set off in the series’ UK production.

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1486379192971411457?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Are you excited for Disney+’s Secret Invasion series? What do you think of the latest set photo for the Disney+ series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.