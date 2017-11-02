S.H. Figuarts Gladiator Thor and Hulk Figures from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ are Here

With Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters this week, now is the perfect time for the Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts gladiator Thor and Hulk figures to make their debut. In fact, both figures are now available to pre-order in North America.

The S.H. Figuarts Hulk figure stands at 8.85″ tall and will include interchangeable face parts and hands, armor, a mace, and an axe. The Hulk figure is available to order here for $134.99 shipped with delivery slated for June.

The S.H. Figuarts Thor figure stands at 6.7″ tall and will include interchangeable hands, two swords, and back scabbards. The Thor figure is available to order here for $84.99 shipped with delivery slated for July.

Both of these figures are highly articulated, so you could wage some pretty epic arena battles between the two. If you want to go even bigger, keep in mind that Hot Toys’ gladiator Thor and Hulk figures are both shipping around the same time as the Figuarts versions. Continue on to the image gallery below to take a closer look at both Tamashii Nations figures.

