Shang-Chi "Ready to Rise" Featurette Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios is introducing its latest big screen hero this week, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its long-awaited debut in theaters. Shang-Chi is the first MCU film to be getting an exclusive theatrical release since Spider-Man: Far From Home more than two years ago, so Marvel is doing quite a lot to advertise in the days leading up to the premiere. On Monday, the studio unveiled a brand new featurette that includes plenty of footage from the film, along with some interviews with the cast and crew.

Simu Liu, who plays the titular Shang-Chi, takes center stage in this featurette, explaining just how proud he is to bring Marvel's first Asian hero to life. He also talks about his experience on set, and working with legends like Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. You can watch the full featurette in the video above!

Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Earlier this month, director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed during the film's press conference that he actually receieved some great advice from Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker behind Marvel's Black Panther.

“But, when it came down to it, I did have a conversation with Ryan Coogler, and I was really… you know, I was scared of stepping into a big studio movie like this, and scared what it might do to me,” he mused. “Will the pressure, will I cave? I had a lot of fears. The thing that Ryan said to me, which really eased my mind, was, ‘The pressure is hard, it’ll be the hardest thing potentially that you have done up until this point, but none of that pressure or none of those complications come from the people that you’re working with or for.”

Are you looking forward to the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3rd? Let us know in the comments!