Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Shares Special Advice From Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler

✖

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler had some special advice for Destin Daniel Cretton before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. During the movie’s press conference, the director explained that the MCU creator helped alleviate some of his fears before getting things underway. Marvel Studios movies are some of the most hyped productions in Hollywood. That’s a ton of pressure and the Shang-Chi director was unsure if he was going to sign on. However, Coogler basically told him that he was going to be perfectly fine despite that self-criticism. Just produce the best movie possible and the rest would work itself out. Like the Black Panther director, Cretton actually worked in smaller productions. But, Marvel recognized his talent and wanted him to be the one to craft Shang-Chi’s origin story. It’s safe to say he’s done an admirable job if any of the early reactions are anything to go by.

“But, when it came down to it, I did have a conversation with Ryan Coogler, and I was really… you know, I was scared of stepping into a big studio movie like this, and scared what it might do to me,” he mused. “Will the pressure, will I cave? I had a lot of fears. The thing that Ryan said to me, which really eased my mind, was, ‘The pressure is hard, it’ll be the hardest thing potentially that you have done up until this point, but none of that pressure or none of those complications come from the people that you’re working with or for.”

Recently, Coogler told Jemele Hill that making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the biggest challenge of his working life.

“You know, I’m currently going through it,” he said. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however, you want to look at it, it’s difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person. Who was like the glue that held it together.”

Coogler added, ”That said, you have a personal life, you have a professional life, you got a private life. When you work in something that you love, those things blend, they come together right? Your life kind of becomes your work for the better part of it. So, I’m trying to find a work-life balance, so I’m working on building two things that can stand on their own. I’m not there yet. But, this is without question, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my professional life.”

Will you be seeing Shang-Chi in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!

HT/ Heroic Hollywood