Shang-Chi Producer Explains Why Wong Shows Up Instead of Doctor Strange

Even after he fought Abomination (Tim Roth) inside the octagon, Wong (Benedict Wong) returned for some more action in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor appeared in a couple of bits throughout the movie, including a post-credits scene that dove head-first into Marvel's world of magic. Because of the seriousness involved with the plot, some fans have been asking why Wong was involved in the integral sequence instead of the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Light spoilers up ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently caught up with Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz, who revealed there was nothing more to the decision other than they really liked working with Wong throughout the production.

"I think we all just got excited about the idea of Wong. People love Wong. We love Wong," Schwartz said. "Benny Wong's the greatest, and we're very happy with it. So we ran with the Wong of it all. We love it."

In a separate interview, Schwartz also confirmed Tim Roth returned to do what little voice work was needed for Abomination.

"Roth did some vocalization for us... he certainly was part of that process," producer Jonathan Schwartz told The Direct. "There will be more of Abomination to come, so more of that story to be told. With regards to Shang-Chi, it sort of came down to who would be the coolest character for this moment? Who do we want to see in that ring? And then understanding who would make sense for whatever ongoing stories they have going on out there in the bigger universe."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is now in theaters.

What did you think of Shang-Chi's MCU debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!