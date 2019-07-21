Shang-Chi Officially Announced, Release Date Revealed

The team at Marvel Studios has officially taken San Diego Comic-Con by storm, launching their first Hall H panel in a few years moments ago. As expected, studio president Kevin Feige was on-hand to reveal a handful of upcoming movies including Shang-Chi, which we now know will release on February 12, 2021. With Marvel’s continued dedication to making the Marvel Cinematic Universe more diverse, Shang-Chi will look to capture the heart of China, the second-largest box office in the world.

February 12, 2021 also marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year, so it’s not unlike Marvel timing their releases of Black Panther and Captain Marvel around Black History Month and International Women’s Day, respectively.

In typical Marvel fashion, details on the film still remain a bit scarce, though one legendary comic creator has thoughts of what he’d like to see in the film. Earlier in the weekend, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis caught up with Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin to talk about the upcoming blockbuster.

“I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere,” Starlin said. “I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God.”

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton on a script by Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham.

