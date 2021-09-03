Shang-Chi Release Date Delayed by Disney

✖

The news Marvel fans have been waiting for has gone live, and it confirms a slew of Disney movies slated for 2021 releases are being shifted. After a long wait, the announcement went live revealing that Black Widow is being moved to July, and the shift has forced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to move its release. Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic is slated to debut in early September.

According to the news release, Shang-Chi has moved from its July 2021 date to September 3, 2021. This is because Marvel Studios has been forced to push back Black Widow to July 9. The spy thriller was meant to debut on May 7, but the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has prompted the movie to move.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a new statement regarding the schedule shift.

These two movies are far from the only ones being shifted down the line. Cruella is expected to debut on Disney+ starting May 28 while Luca will skip theaters entirely to hit up Disney+ for no extra charge. Other movies like Free Guy, The King's Man, Deep Water, and Death on the Nile were also shifted back to accommodate Disney's new release calendar.

