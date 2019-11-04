Shang-Chi Fan Art Imagines the Hero’s MCU Debut

In a matter of weeks, principal photography will kick off on Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, officially setting the stage for the introduction of one of Marvel Studios’ new flagship characters. Despite being the third movie on Marvel’s release schedule, little has been revealed about the film’s plot. Short Term 12 helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will lead the way on the project featuring Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) in the lead role with Awkwafina and Tony Leung supporting. The shortage of news has given fans ample time to concoct theories and fan art, including a killer new piece from Toronto-based concept artist Rob Brunette.

In Brunette’s piece, Liu’s likeness can be seen wearing a suit that’s fairly comic-accurate, with the colors being split between scarlet and black. Brunette adds gold as an accent color while updating the material to make the top look like a mix between chain mail and leather armor. Either way, it’s top-shelf art and you can see Brunette’s entire process in the gallery below.

Brunette’s concept art is a fresh new take on the character, especially different than some other fan art that went viral earlier this summer. Fellow concept artist David Lojaya also took a stab at imagining Liu as the Master of Kung Fu, taking a more original approach to the character. Lojaya’s take on the Shang-Chi suit is much more scaled-back, featuring a more grounded suit with an Assassin’s Creed-like hood.

Photo by Rob Kim/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images