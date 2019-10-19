Shang-Chi Star’s Photo Might Tease Filming Starting Soon

If you’ve been keeping up with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, you know by now the actor is as active as anyone on social media. That job description seems to include the duty of posting plenty of pictures from his current trip to the Land Down Under. As of late, the actor’s been staying in Sydney on what appears to be a vacation. If you dig a bit deeper, however, it may be no vacation at all — he might actually be preparing for production to kick off on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After all, previous reports suggested the movie would begin production November 1st, just two weeks from today.

View this post on Instagram G’day, eh? 😊 A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) on Oct 18, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

The production start news was first reported by Production Weekly, which also included the below description as the movie’s first synopsis. According to the publication, Shang-Chi will film in both Australia and Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off to the outside world. The son trained in the martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills.”

It had been reported earlier this year Marvel Studios would be returning to Australia after having last filmed Thor: Ragnarok there. It had been previously confirmed in July both Shang-Chi and Thor: Love and Thunder would be filming in Sydney, the same locale Liu is posting pictures from.

“[Marvel Studios is] thrilled to be returning to Australia to work with the talented and highly skilled Australian crew, stunt performers and actors, together with the thousands of small businesses across Australia that supply world class equipment, goods, facilities and services to large budget productions,” Marvel Studios vice president David Grant told the Sydney Morning Herald in April.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What surprise appearance do you hope to see in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!