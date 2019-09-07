Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Hopes Marvel Isn’t Pranking Him

Ever since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming film’s star has been winning hearts on social media. Simu Liu, who is best known for playing Jung in Kim’s Convenience, is frequently saying delightful things on Twitter about his upcoming gig as a Marvel hero. His latest post comes after someone asked if the casting news was true. Liu pointed out that if it’s not true, someone is playing a pretty elaborate prank.

If it’s not true then I am officially the victim of the greatest prank ever executed in the history of humanity. https://t.co/Uavxp8LgMt — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2019

“It is true @simuliu are you Shang-Chi?,” @10Yerin asked.

“If it’s not true then I am officially the victim of the greatest prank ever executed in the history of humanity,” Liu replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“It’s all an elaborate prank I can confirm I’m Kevin Feige,” @starksyndrome joked.

“Stay away from Benedict, he might multiverse prank you in one of his 14,000,605 dimensions,” @sweetjustice added.

Someone else pointed out who would be to blame if the news actually is a prank:

if it is a prank, then blame this guy pic.twitter.com/YugBvQUqxa — ४⍟Oliviaϟ⎊|Betrayal 41•54💙💜💕 (@BeanieJedi33) September 6, 2019

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.