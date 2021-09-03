Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Roasts Batgirl Debacle With "Holiday Special" Tweet

Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had a little fun with Warner Bros. Discovery's very public humiliation last night, tweeting out a joke that poked fun at the beleaguered studio's eleventh-hour cancellation of Batgirl. As you might expect, not everyone saw the humor, with some fans chiming in to remind him that a lot of people had lost work when Batgirl was shelved earlier this week. Still, most seemed to be on board with a joke that poked more fun at Warners than at the talent behind the Batgirl movie.

Batgirl was one of a number of projects that were cancelled while in post-production earlier this week, including Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a sequel to the 2020 animated film. It seems like Liu merged the two projects a little bit for comedic effect.

"I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns," Liu wrote. "I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS."

You can see it below.

I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 5, 2022

The "12 Days of Christmas" joke is pretty good, we won't lie.

Disney+ does actually have a holiday special coming up, of course. It's for Guardians of the Galaxy, though. That project, which will be a kind of wrap-up/post-script for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set for release this winter on the streaming app. For Warner Bros. Discovery, spending big money on straight-to-streaming projects was a bone of contention for incoming CEO David Zaslav, who was ultimately the person who pulled the trigger on the cancellations, hoping to take advantage of a tax loophole that allows the company to take a tax write-down on a significant portion of their investment in the cancelled projects.

There's no word yet when Shang-Chi will appear next, although it's likely that he will at least make an appearance in the forthcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected in theaters on November 11, 2022. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming on February 17, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will release on May 5, 2023. The Marvels are coming on July 28, 2023. Blade gets his reboot on November 3, 2023. Captain America: New World Order brings Anthony Mackie's Cap to the feature film world on May 3, 2024. Thunderbolts will storm theaters on July 26, 2024, followed by Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024. Finally, back-to-back Avengers movies will drop in 2025, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.