Shang-Chi Scores Impressive CinemaScore From Audiences at Premiere Weekend

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, scored well with CinemaScore audiences. The marketing firm reports that moviegoers gave Shang-Chi an average A rating. It tweeted the results, stating, "We polled @Marvel's @shangchi tonight and viewers gave it an A grade! Congrats @SimuLiu! Are you looking forward to catching the latest Marvel movie? #CinemaScore." Shang-Chi has done similarly well with critics. It earned a 92% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. Its critical consensus says, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one." Rotten Tomatoes' audience is similarly impressed. Fans have given it a 98% positive rating. Their consensus reads, "Shang-Chi covers new cultural ground for the MCU without losing any of the action, comedy, and emotion Marvel's movies are known for."

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak gave the film a 4.5-out-of-5 score in her review. She writes, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart. Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The martial arts master must confront the past he thought he left behind when it draws him into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father. Other cast members include Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Cretton and Callaham came up with the story. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz produced the film, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth as executive producers. The story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton. Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin created the character Shang-Chi for Marvel Comics in 1973.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.